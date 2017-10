NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale men’s basketball has come in second in the Ivy League preseason poll, right below rival Harvard.

The Bulldogs actually received the most first-place votes, eight, to Harvard’s six. The Crimson received more second-place votes than Yale did, however.

Yale will see the return of Makai Mason this year, who missed the entire year last season with a foot injury.

The Bulldogs’ Blue Madness is October 26th at 7 p.m. They open their season November 10th at Creighton.

