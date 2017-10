Check out the latest edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, with Dan Zumpano and Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

Take a listen below:

The Patriots squeak out a win vs the Jets in a controversial way. The G-men get win numero uno. So where do we stand after 6 weeks? The guys get into that, plus all of their college and high school discussion.

