In name of player safety, Pomperaug football loses helmets

(WTNH)–Player safety in football will always be an issue. Pomperaug High School, who was in our Game of the Week last week, is taking steps to make sure players are safe on the field.

The Panthers are practicing tackling without helmets. It’s called HUTT, and Pomperaug coach James Reed heard about it from a study done by the University of New Hampshire.

The study says when players work on tackling without helmets, they’re more careful where they place their heads. Reed says everyone needs to take head safety seriously.

“The medical evidence speaks for itself, every week there’s something coming out that’s really disturbing, and you can see it’s hurting the numbers, our numbers are down. Just about everybody across Connecticut has lower numbers than they did two or three years ago, and the youth programs are the same way. Until we can guarantee that these guys are going to be safe, I think we’re going to see the numbers continue to decline.”

