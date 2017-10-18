Yale football hopes to regain momentum against Penn

Yale football begins its Ivy League stretch run against Pennsylvania this Saturday at legendary Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Ivy) and Quakers (2-3, 0-2) kick off at 1 p.m. with video coverage provided by the Ivy League Digital Network and Comcast Sports Network Philly. Radio play-by-play locally by Ansonia’s Ron Vaccaro will be carried by the Yale Football Radio Network (WELI AM 960).

Yale leads the series against the Quakers 46-37-1, though Penn has won 19 of the last 25 including last year, 42-7, in the Yale Bowl’s first ever pure night game. Yale’s last win at Franklin Field was in 2007. Three of the games between the two schools have gone into overtime with the Elis winning two of them.

Yale has won four of five games this season by wide margins, including a season-high 32 points last weekend against Holy Cross. The one blemish was a 28-27 decision by Dartmouth in a last minute touchdown two weeks ago at Hanover, NH. The Bulldogs rank 5th in the FCS in scoring with 41 points per game, while the defense leads the country in sacks.

Last week

The Elis will be coming off their first shutout since beating Dartmouth 30-0 in 2011. The 32-0 win over Holy Cross at Yale Bowl may have contributed to the firing the following morning of the Crusaders veteran coach Tom Gilmore http://sportzedge.com/2017/10/15/holy-cross-fires-its-coach-tom-gilmore-after-losing-to-yale-in-the-bowl/

In that game the Bulldogs held the potential pro quarterback Peter Pujals to 89 passing yards and a 143 of total offense. Pressure from the defensive front included four sacks and numerous hurries. Senior linebacker Matthew Oplinger had three of the sacks – all in the first half – and even tackled Pujals in the end zone for a safety late in the second quarter.

Penn has deceptive record

Penn, with the league’s top red zone offense, opened the season with two wins but has lost the last three including its two Ivy League contests. Both losses, however, were in the games’ final play. Dartmouth’s wildcat QB leaped into the end zone as time expired three weeks ago and last week Columbia connected on a scoring pass to end the game in OT after Penn scored on a 41-yard field goal.

Sack Attack

Yale leads the FCS in sacks with a 4.4 average and has now surpassed its 2016 total with 22 this fall. Senior LB Matthew Oplinger leads the team with seven after notching three (including a safety) against Holy Cross. That was the most sacks in a game for a Bulldog in 15 years.

(Yale Associate AD and Sports Publicity Director, Steve Conn, contributed to this article.)

