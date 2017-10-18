Yankees fans say this team reminds them of the ’90s squads

(WTNH)–Yankees fans across Connecticut are pumped that their squad is back where it’s used to being–a win away from the World Series.

Stratford’s Brooklyn Mike is one of those Connecticut residents who made the trip to the Stadium for Game 5, and he said the atmosphere inside made it feel like the old Yankee Stadium.

“For the first time ever, yeah. That’s why I pulled out the shirt from ’98.”

Another fan agreed that this team brings out feelings of the ’90s:

“This team is an exciting team to watch. It reminds me of the older Yankees team with Tino, and all of them. They’re never out of the game.”

