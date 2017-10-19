Bridgeport Sound Tigers open home season this weekend

Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–The Bridgeport Sound Tigers open their home season this weekend. Head coach Brent Thompson’s guys start the year with four road games.

The Tigers are off to a 1-2 start. Bridgeport has a blend of veteran leadership and top New York Islanders prospects. They had a solid season last year, so what does Thompson expect for this season?

“We’re a real exciting team to watch, it’s exciting for us as a coaching staff to be able to coach them because they work extremely hard, and they’re all high-energy,” Thomspon said.

The Sound Tigers are back home on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

