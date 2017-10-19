Bridgeport Sound Tigers open home season this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–The Bridgeport Sound Tigers open their home season this weekend. Head coach Brent Thompson’s guys start the year with four road games.

The Tigers are off to a 1-2 start. Bridgeport has a blend of veteran leadership and top New York Islanders prospects. They had a solid season last year, so what does Thompson expect for this season?

“We’re a real exciting team to watch, it’s exciting for us as a coaching staff to be able to coach them because they work extremely hard, and they’re all high-energy,” Thomspon said.

The Sound Tigers are back home on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

More stories by John Pierson