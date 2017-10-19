Fairfield to host Hofstra in exhibition game benefiting hurricane relief

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Fairfield University and Hofstra University men’s basketball teams will play an exhibition game on Monday, October 23 to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts that have affected residents in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip on-campus at Fairfield’s George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall.

Tickets are available for advanced purchase through FairfieldStags.com/TIX. Fans can purchase $10 adult general admission (including faculty and staff), $8 senior or $5 youth (12 and under) tickets. Admission is free for Fairfield University students, but all are encouraged to make a donation if attending the game. As this special exhibition is a fundraiser, admission is not included in Fairfield Basketball Season Ticket packages.

100 percent of ticket sales will benefit Save the Children, which is based in Fairfield. Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, Save the Children provides a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Additionally, in partnership with Fairfield University’s Center for Faith and Public Life, bins will be located in the lobby of Alumni Hall to collect new backpacks, school supplies and gift cards to assist persons displaced from Puerto Rico who have recently enrolled for classes in the Bridgeport public school system.

“As our players and coaches pray for and support Jerome Segura, a native of Houston and Jesus Cruz, a native of Puerto Rico, and their families, as a team we feel privileged to host this game and offer our support towards the humanitarian relief so desperately needed, “Fairfield University Head Coach Sydney Johnson said. “Every dollar raised from our game will be donated to Save the Children’s relief fund and I hope that our Red Sea Nation will join us as men and women for others in helping in any way we can.”

“Hofstra University is proud to partner with Fairfield University as we come together to support Save the Children,” commented Hofstra Head Men’s Basketball Coach Joe Mihalich. “We encourage fans of both programs to come out to see a great college basketball game, while supporting an outstanding charity. Save the Children Hurricane Maria Relief Fund is a worthwhile cause and one we are thrilled to take part in.”

Fans that cannot attend Monday’s game but wish to contribute can visit savethechildren.org.

The exhibition game stems from an idea brought forth by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) to support relief efforts following the hurricanes, which affected so many individuals around the world. This game is possible through a waiver granted by the NCAA.

This partnership with Save the Children is one of three upcoming events on campus with the agency as well as Fairfield’s Center for Faith and Public Life. On November 14 at 7 p.m., Gary Shaye, Save the Children’s Director of Humanitarian Operations, will be discussing the agency’s hurricane relief efforts. Additionally, a dodgeball tournament for students is scheduled for November 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Alumni Hall in support of Humanitarian Action Day.

