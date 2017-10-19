Luis Severino says he feels good, ready for Game 6 start

(WTNH)–The New York Yankees can punch a ticket to the World Series for the 41st time in their remarkable history on Friday with a win in Houston.

New York is going with 23-year-old Luis Severino in Game 6. He was lifted early in Game 2 of the series after a line drive hit his arm.

Severino says he could have stayed in the game then, and he’ll be ready to go now.

“I’m feeling fine. My arm is feeling good, and I’m excited to pitch this game,” he said.

Severino won 14 games during the regular season.

