Luis Severino says he feels good, ready for Game 6 start

By Published:

(WTNH)–The New York Yankees can punch a ticket to the World Series for the 41st time in their remarkable history on Friday with a win in Houston.

New York is going with 23-year-old Luis Severino in Game 6. He was lifted early in Game 2 of the series after a line drive hit his arm.

Severino says he could have stayed in the game then, and he’ll be ready to go now.

“I’m feeling fine. My arm is feeling good, and I’m excited to pitch this game,” he said.

Severino won 14 games during the regular season.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s