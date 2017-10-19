Wife beats husband as Johnson & Wales volleyball tops Wesleyan

By Published:

Wesleyan womens volleyball taking on Johnson and Wales. Johnson and Wales is ranked 14th in the nation, and Cards coach Ben Somera is the husband of Wildcats coach Nancy Somera.

The Cards hanging with Johnson and Wales, dropped the first game, but won the second 25-23. They’re just outside the top 25.

Johnson and Wales was just too much though. They wrapped things up in four games, 3-1.

Wife beats husband, and you know what they say: happy wife, happy life.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

