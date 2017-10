One thing that has been easy to see with this Yankees team is that they are having fun. Winning helps of course.

All the pressure right now in this series is on the favored Astros. Watching them leave Yankee Stadium last night, their body language said they were a beaten bunch.

The Yankees though are keeping it simple. It’s a group that has shown it is just as comfortable playing from behind– or playing with the lead. It seems like they are immune to pressure.

