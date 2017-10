The student section at Ram Land keeping things hype. Cheshire taking care of Wilbur Cross tonight.

Will Graikowski has got some speed. He gets this deep into Governors territory, where they finally bring him down, first and goal Rams.

The Rams get in the end zone, and Graikowski can throw it too, as he finds Michael Jeffrey for a six yard touchdown. Cheshire was in front 28-6 in the third quarter.

They’d hold on for a 35-26 win. Check out the highlights.

