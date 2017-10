Middletown hosting EO Smith, and the Blue Dragons looking good early.

Stone Belzo–best name in the state– he takes charge for Middletown, picks up a nice gain and gets forced out of bounds, setting up a touchdown run. He chugs in from about two yards out and puts Middletown in front, 7-0.

The Blue Dragons with it again, back on the goal line, Belzo ran for three touchdowns and threw for three as well. 14-0 Middletown.

Blue Dragons win big, 55-7 the final.

