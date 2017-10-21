Highlights: Sheehan rallies to edge Foran, 41-27

Another good battle tonight in the SCC. Two teams that like to score lots of points. Sheehan visiting Foran, and they lit up the scoreboard again this evening.

We pick it up in the second half, Sheehan on the move, Wes Terzi with the great fake and then hits Braedon McCarthy in the numbers for the touchdown.

Sheehan had a 20-13 lead, but like a good fight each team kept throwing punches. Foran would answer with a drive of its own to tie it at 20.

The Titans would pull away in the fourth though. Sheehan wins, 41-27. Check out the highlights.

