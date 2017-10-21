Highlights: Xavier knocks off Notre Dame-West Haven, 42-28

We stayed close to home for our game of the week, voted on by the fans.

Xavier of Midletown and Penn state bound quarterback Will Levis playing at the new look Notre Dame of West Haven Green Knights. New faces on the Green Knights roster. Also, both teams have new head coaches.

This one was back and forth through the first two quarters, but Xavier took control in the second half. Levis found Adrian Hyatt for a late, separating score, and ‘X’ went up 42-28. They’d win it by that score.

Check out the highlights.

