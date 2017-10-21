Husband, wife battle on volleyball court as Wesleyan took on Johnson and Wales

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–A family moment happened on Friday night in Middletown, as husband and wife squared off against each other on the college volleyball court. Wesleyan women’s volleyball took on Johnson & Wales.

Nancy Somera is the wife of Wesleyan coach Ben. Friday night was the first time the two have ever coached against each other. The Cardinals lost the match, 3-1.

Both said they kept the trash talk to a minimum, if you can believe it.

“I mean there were some points where we were arguing over calls, but nothing directed at each other, you know,” said Ben.

“There might have been a little here and there, a tad bit, but you know, it is what it is,” said Nancy.

“It’s been great seeing him put this program back where it should be,” Nancy said of Ben.

Wesleyan is just outside the Top 25 in the nation, while Johnson and Wales is ranked in the top 15.

