Shirreffs throws for 372 yards, UConn holds off Tulsa 20-14

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bryant Shirreffs went 23 of 29 for 372 yards passing and one touchdown, and Connecticut scored the first 20 points of a 20-14 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Tulsa’s final drive started at its 12 with 51 seconds left and no timeouts. The Golden Hurricane went seven plays but UConn’s Junior Joseph broke up a pass in the end zone with no time left to seal it.

UConn’s defense had a season-high six sacks and one interception.

Hergy Mayala caught four passes for 131 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, for UConn (3-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). He was left wide open for the TD on UConn’s longest play from scrimmage this season as Tulsa’s defense was fooled on a flea-flicker play.

Shamari Brooksrushed for 164 yards on 31 carries for Tulsa (2-6, 1-3). His 8-yard score with 7:09 left in the fourth made it 20-7 and his 1-yard run with 2:16 remaining got Tulsa within one score.

UConn recovered an onside kick after Brooks’ second touchdown, but the Huskies went three-and-out to give Tulsa another chance.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

More stories by mgshare