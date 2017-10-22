Red Sox hire Alex Cora as new manager

Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora watches batting practice before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have hired Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora to be their new manager.

The team made the announcement on Sunday, a day after Cora’s Astros reached the World Series.

Cora replaces John Farrell, who was fired this month despite winning back-to-back AL East titles. Farrell’s teams won the 2013 World Series, finished last twice and then in each of the past two years won the division but got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

A native of Puerto Rico, Cora is the first Hispanic manager in Red Sox history.

He played 14 years in the major leagues before retiring in 2011, including parts of four seasons with the Red Sox. He was a member of Boston’s 2007 World Series team.

Cora has never managed before.

