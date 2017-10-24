Star wide reciever Chris Williams-Lopez’s mom said he had to choose Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale football is 5-1 in part because of the play of wide receiver Chris Williams-Lopez. The senior from Georgia is having a terrific season, and he caught the game-winning touchdown against Penn last weekend.

Williams-Lopez had lots of options coming out of high school, but Yale was the right fit for him and more importantly, his mom.

“I had already taken a couple of visits to other Ivy League schools and my last visit was to Yale, and I remember sitting on the plane with my mom on the ride back, and she said ‘all these schools are great and you pick whatever school you want as long as its Yale,'” Williams-Lopez said.

Coach Tony Reno said he’s made a big difference with the Bulldogs.

“Yeah he’s a rock star, he really is,” Reno said. “He’s a guy who when we recruited him, I loved his ability and his intangibles, and I just really enjoy coaching him because of the type of person he is. He’s a competitor, and he’s made himself into an elite player.”

Yale takes on 6-0 Columbia in a game that could go a long way in deciding the Ivy League title on Saturday.

