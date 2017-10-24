UConn’s Arkeel Newsome will miss ‘at least’ next 3 weeks

Connecticut running back Arkeel Newsome (22) gains yardage in the first half the NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. Connecticut won, 20-14. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

(WTNH)–The UConn football team will be without running back Arkeel Newsome for at least the next three weeks. Head coach Randy Edsall made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Newsome suffered a sternum/clavicle injury in the Huskies’ win over Tulsa on Saturday. Kevin Mensah and Nate Hopkins will have to pick up the slack in the backfield.

The Huskies host Missouri on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. at the Rent). Injuries are a part of the game, but UConn will miss the shifty back from Ansonia.

“He’s a great player and a great friend, and I don’t know all the details of the injury, but I did speak with him yesterday and that’s hard, he was pretty sad,” quarterback Bryant Shirreffs said. “But I could tell that he wasn’t feeling great either, so health should always be ahead of everything else.”

