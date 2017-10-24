Yale senior Foyesade Oluokun and first year player Zane Dudek notch weekly Ivy League awards

Yale’s senior linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, has been chosen Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week and first year running back Zane Dudek earned the league’s Rookie of the Week honor based on their performances in the Bulldogs’ 24-19 win over Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Oluokun enjoyed his best day of the season with a team-high 10 overall tackles. That included eight solos, two sacks, and a forced fumble, all while putting pressure on the Quakers’ offense most of the day.

Yale’s defense leads the FCS in sacks and preventing teams from getting points in the red zone, while the Bulldogs have allowed just 85 yards per game, which is the ninth fewest in the country.

Dudek got his third 100-plus rushing yards game against a very good Penn defense. He gained 103 yards including a touchdown with an 8.6 average on a summer-like day at Franklin Field.

With four games left on the schedule, Dudek has established a Yale first year school record with nine overall TDs. He is also fifth in the FCS with 9.0 points per game and second in the nation with 9.0 yards per carry.

YaleBulldogs.com contributed to this story.

