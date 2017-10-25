Quinnipiac coach Baker Dunleavy helps out with lunchtime shift at B&D

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Quinnipiac men’s basketball head coach Baker Dunleavy has been busy getting comfortable in his new job. On Wednesday, Dunleavy and his coaching staff did a little volunteer work in the community. The Bobcats coaching crew popped into B&D Deli Works to help with the lunchtime shift.

We know he can coach and recruit. Dunleavy was on Villanova’s staff when they won it all back in 2016. Dunleavy took over at Quinnipiac in March.

“It’s really just to create a connection with our fanbase and student body, and people that live locally, just coming in to get lunch. We want to talk to them about Quinnipiac basketball and what we’re trying to build,” Dunleavy said.

And what better way to a fans heart than through their stomach? The Bobcats open their home schedule Nov 11th at 2 p.m. against Dartmouth.

Quinnipiac was picked to finish dead last in the MAAC preseason poll.

