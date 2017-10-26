Ansonia’s Markell Dobbs goes off in 61-6 win

(WTNH)–Week 8 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday night. The state’s fifth-ranked team, Ansonia, made the short trip to Seymour for a Naugatuck Valley League battle.

Tom Lennon’s Wildcats were the latest team trying to figure out a way to stop Markell Dobbs. No one can contain the Chargers’ dynamic running back.

He did his thing from the early going, finishing with 205 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Dobbs committed to Central Connecticut State just a few days ago.

This game was all Ansonia. Justin Lopez, a great two-way player for the Chargers, busts off a big run.

The Chargers run their record to 7-0. They win, 61-6 the final score.

