Ansonia’s Markell Dobbs goes off in 61-6 win

By Published:

(WTNH)–Week 8 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday night. The state’s fifth-ranked team, Ansonia, made the short trip to Seymour for a Naugatuck Valley League battle.

Tom Lennon’s Wildcats were the latest team trying to figure out a way to stop Markell Dobbs. No one can contain the Chargers’ dynamic running back.

He did his thing from the early going, finishing with 205 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Dobbs committed to Central Connecticut State just a few days ago.

This game was all Ansonia. Justin Lopez, a great two-way player for the Chargers, busts off a big run.

The Chargers run their record to 7-0. They win, 61-6 the final score.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s