Geno Auriemma is starting a podcast

(WTNH)–Geno Auriemma is getting in to the podcast game.

The legendary UConn women’s basketball coach has partnered with IMG College to host a new podcast called “Holding Court with Geno Auriemma.”

Auriemma will be joined by a different guest host each episode. The first episode of Holding Court includes Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and former UConn great Sue Bird.

The show will include some sports talk but will also focus on each guest’s biography, in addition to their thoughts on current events, culture and entertainment to go along with a lot of humor.

Charles Barkley, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with Auriemma in 2006, has also joined the podcast as a guest along with Tiger Woods. The dates of the Barkley and Woods episodes are TBA.

The podcast will be available on iTunes starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27. Fans can subscribe here.

