Joe Girardi out as manager of Yankees

(WTNH) — ESPN reports that Joe Girardi will not return next season as manager of the New York Yankees.

According to the ESPN report, Girardi just completed a four-year, $16 million contract. The Yankees have yet to make an official announcement.

Breaking: Joe Girardi is out after 10 seasons as Yankees manager, sources told ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan. pic.twitter.com/gBYk6Kj0mP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2017

The Yankees came within one game of the World Series this year, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Girardi won one World Series title as manager in 2009. As a player, Girardi won three World Series titles with the Yankees, according to his MLB profile.

More stories by Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer