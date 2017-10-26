Joe Girardi out as manager of Yankees

Greg Bird #33, manager Joe Girardi #28 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — ESPN reports that Joe Girardi will not return next season as manager of the New York Yankees.

According to the ESPN report, Girardi just completed a four-year, $16 million contract. The Yankees have yet to make an official announcement.

The Yankees came within one game of the World Series this year, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Girardi won one World Series title as manager in 2009. As a player, Girardi won three World Series titles with the Yankees, according to his MLB profile.

More stories by Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer

