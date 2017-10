(WTNH)–Every year around this time, Travelers hands out the money it raises from its golf tournament, The Travelers Championship.

A great year of golf capped off by an incredible finish from Jordan Spieth meant a record amount of money raised by Andy Bessette, Nathan Grube and Travelers. Over $1.7 million for over 150 charities. And the tournament shows no signs of stopping there.

Every year the Travelers Corporation raises $23 million for charity.

