UConn men’s basketball can’t keep up with old Big East rival Providence

By Published:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–

The old Big East basketball conference is long gone, but two old conference rivals hit the floor on Wednesday night.

The UConn men’s team hosting Providence with proceeds from the game benefiting Hurricane relief.

Kevin Ollie’s Huskies fell behind at the half 40-31, dug a deeper hole in the second half falling behind by 23 and eventually losing 90-76.

Jalen Adams led all scorers with 22 points. Christian Vital added 17 for the Huskies.

Providence had five guys score in double figures led by Isiah Jackson’s 16.

The Huskies back in action Monday October 30th when they host Merrimack at the XL Center in Hartford in another exhibition game.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s