UConn men’s basketball can’t keep up with old Big East rival Providence

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–

The old Big East basketball conference is long gone, but two old conference rivals hit the floor on Wednesday night.

The UConn men’s team hosting Providence with proceeds from the game benefiting Hurricane relief.

Kevin Ollie’s Huskies fell behind at the half 40-31, dug a deeper hole in the second half falling behind by 23 and eventually losing 90-76.

Jalen Adams led all scorers with 22 points. Christian Vital added 17 for the Huskies.

Providence had five guys score in double figures led by Isiah Jackson’s 16.

The Huskies back in action Monday October 30th when they host Merrimack at the XL Center in Hartford in another exhibition game.

