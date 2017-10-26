UConn’s Jalen Adams, Christian Vital embracing leadership roles

(WTNH)–Some UConn fans were hoping the Huskies’ exhibition game against Providence on Wednesday night could stir up some of the fire of the old Big East rivalry.

It didn’t, but there were few guys who know all about those days there. Huskies head coach Kevin Ollie was in the middle of many battle with the Friars.

So was John Gwynn, who was officiating on Wednesday. The former Husky had the whistle against his old rival.

UConn lost to Providence by 14 (90-76), but they did get a good blueprint going forward. There are lots of new faces on this year’s roster, as well as a couple of guys coming back from injury.

Two constants from last year–guards Jalen Adams and Christian Vital, are both embracing leadership roles.

