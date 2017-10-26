UConn’s Jim Penders thrilled to see George Springer’s World Series success

(WTNH)–What a moment last night for former UConn All-American George Springer. The New Britain native will never forget this–a two-run game-winning home run in the World Series.

His 11th inning shot against the Los Angeles Dodgers helped the Houston Astros even the series at one game apiece. Wearing his cleats with a UConn logo inside, Springer had a big night in the lead off spot, coming up with 3 hits and 2 RBIs.

This came a night after he struck out four times in his World Series debut. Springer and his former college coach Jim Penders of UConn– who watched from home– enjoyed the moment.

“This is my first experience playing this far, playing this long, and in a game of this magnitude,” Springer said in the postgame news conference. “So for me to kind of understand like, hey, slow yourself down. I understand now why some guys struggle in the postseason , and some don’t.

“It was great to see him do that, and keep things simple like he’s good at doing at times, and not thinking, just hitting,” UConn baseball coach Jim Penders said. “I sent him a little text before the series, I said, hey, kick some blank and have fun. In other words, just be you.”

