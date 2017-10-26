Yale’s Blue Madness was a blast

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–College basketball season is knocking on the door, and over at Yale, there’s plenty to be excited about for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Thursday night was the unofficial kickoff to the Bulldogs’ season. They call it “Blue Madness.”

Allison Guth’s ladies and James Jones’ guys get together for some fun and to hype up the season. It was a party type atmosphere at Payne Whitney Gymnasium. Players faced off in a three-point shooting contest, each team played a defense-optional Blue-White scrimmage, and the men hold a dunk contest.

It was a two-man show between Jordan Brunner and Trey Phils. A lot of fun for everybody.

