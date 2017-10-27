Highlights: East Hartford upsets No. 2 Southington, 27-20

(WTNH)–There were some key matchups in Week 8 of the high school football season. One of the biggest was undefeated Southington, the No. 2 team in the state, hosting 5-1 East Hartford.

The Hornets have linebacker Kevon Jones, he’s a UConn recruit. He’s a beast on the field.

This was a great game, it was tied at 7 at the half. Southington took the lead after James Ringrose carried the ball in for a touchdown. 14-7. East Hartford would battle back with Kevon Jones muscling his way in–he also plays running back.

Southington was up 20-13, but the Hornets rally to tie it in the closing minutes and then won it, 27-20.

Check out the highlights.

