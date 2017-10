(WTNH)–The state’s sixth-ranked team, Windsor, was back on Friday night after having a couple of weeks off. The Warriors were visiting Wethersfield High School and the Eagles.

The Warriors got to work in a hurry, On the first play from scrimmage, Julian Jackson found Jerry Woodard, and he goes up the sideline for 80 yards and the touchdown. On the next series, the two would hook up again for a long touchdown.

Windsor stays unbeaten with a 39-0 win. Check out the highlights above.

