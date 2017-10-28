Highlights: Bullard Havens beats O’Brien Tech

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–They may not get the attention that some of the other high school football teams get, but we have some really good technical schools playing football this fall.

We had a big battle today in Ansonia, as O’Brien Tech hosted Bullard Havens. The Tigers strike first as Tyrese Wright would take off, weaving in and out of traffic. Nobody caught up to him. Touchdown, Bullard Havens. Wright ran for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

Bullard Havens would go on to win, 36-12.

Check out the highlights.

