Former UConn star Dan Orlovsky enjoying family time after NFL retirement

We watched him grow up.

From Shelton High School. To UConn. Then in the NFL.

Dan Orlvosky has done well for himself.

The recently retired NFL QB was back in his home state Saturday with his beautiful family; his wife Tiffany and their four kids.

After a 12 year professional career Orlovsky says he knew it was time to retire.

He hadn’t been back to to the home of the Huskies Rentschler Field in a while.

Orlvosky served as honorary captain for CT’s game with Missouri, he also did the pre-game coin flip and shared lots of stories.

