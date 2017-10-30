UConn men’s basketball defeats Merrimack, 79-63

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn men’s basketball team played its second exhibition game of the preseason, hosting division two Merrimack at the XL Center.

Jalen Adams finished the night with six points and five assists as he tried to get other guys involved.

Terry Larrier connected with Mamadiu Diarra for a basket. Those two guys missed most of last year with injuries. Diarra finished with 11 points.

Freshman Isaiah Whaley shot 5-6 from the floor, ending up with 10 points.

On defense, Larrier led the Huskies with 17 swipes.

UConn wraps up the exhibition season Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against Queens College at Gampel Pavilion.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor