UConn’s Jamar Summers suspended for three quarters of South Florida game

(WTNH)–UConn football coach Randy Edsall is trying to rebuild his program as quickly as he can on the field, but he’s also doing his best to fix any off-the-field issues.

On Tuesday, Edsall announced that senior defensive back Jamar Summers will not play in the first three quarters of Saturday’s game against South Florida, which also happens to be Senior Day at Rentschler Field.

Summers was disciplined for throwing the ball at a Missouri player after he intercepted a pass.

Edsall called on his nine-player leadership council to help him decide Summers fate– while at the same time sending a message to the rest of the team.

“I was proud of those guys for the way that they handled it, and what they felt was necessary for our program moving forward in terms of what they want to establish from a culture, and also what I want to establish,” Edsall said.

“It’s tough to make a decision like that, but you have to do what’s best for the team and whats best for that individual,” said senior Tommy Myers.

“You know you have to set an example for not only him to help him later in life, but for the younger guys that are coming in just to know that acts like that are not going to be acceptable,” said senior Junior Joseph.

The Huskies and Bulls kick off at 3:30 Saturday in East Hartford.

