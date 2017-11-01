UConn women’s basketball looks like team to beat once again as season tips off

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team unveils itself tonight. The lastest edition of Geno Auriemma’s Huskies play an exhibition at the XL Center in Hartford.

UConn will host Fort Hays State. The Huskies are sure to be the team to beat when they roll the ball out for the regular season.

Gabby Williams, Katie Lou Samuleson, Napheesa Collier and Kia Nurse have been looking forward to the season ever since falling short to Mississippi State last year in the Final Four.

“You can tell in the workouts, the lifts, the practices that we’ve had so far that there’s a fire lit under these people, and there’s a little bit of extra motivation, but more of a chip on our shoulder,” Nurse said.

More stories by John Pierson