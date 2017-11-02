CCSU says men’s basketball coach Donyell Marshall won’t coach exhibition game due to investigation

By Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Central Connecticut State University has announced that men’s basketball coach Donyell Marshall and assistant coach Anthony Anderson “will be unable” to coach Thursday night’s exhibition game due to a “confidential personnel matter” that is currently under investigation by the university.

Central Connecticut State will play Division II Nyack College on Thursday night.

Marshall is a former UConn men’s basketball star and NBA veteran who spent 15 years in the league. His name is included in the “Huskies of Honor” at Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center.

Assistant coaches Mike Witcoskie and Anthony Ross will coach the team on Thursday.

