Connecticut natives George Springer, Charlie Morton lead Houston Astros to first World Series title in history, 5-1, over Dodgers in Game 7

LOS ANGELES, Conn. (WTNH) —New Britain native and former UConn star George Springer was named World Series MVP, and the Houston Astros dominated Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, to earn the franchise its first-ever title.

Springer tied a World Series record with five home runs in the series against the Dodgers. He went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Game 7.

The Astros came out firing on offense, picking up two quick runs in the 1st inning.

Springer led of the game with double up the line. Third baseman Alex Bregman then put a ball in play that ended up in the stands on a throwing error, bringing Springer home to make the game 1-0. Follwing a Bregman stolen base, second baseman Jose Altuve grounded out, driving in another run before the first inning was over.

Springer joined Chase Utley and Reggie Jackson are the only two other players to have hit five home runs in a World Series.

Redding native Charlie Morton earned the save for his performance out of the bullpen. The grizzled, nine-year veteran tossed four scoreless innings to close out the game and struck out four. He sent the Dodgers down in order in the ninth, getting Kyle Seager to ground out to second to end the game.

The Astros escaped the bottom of the 1st unscathed after pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. hit two batters and was facing a bases loaded situation. Dodgers centerfielder Joc Pederson grounded a harmless ball to Altuve who went to 1st base for the out to end the inning.

Dodgers starter Yu Darvish continued to struggle with his pitches in the 2nd. After walking catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez roped a double to the gap to put two runners in scoring position.

McCullers Jr. helped his own cause by driving in McCann on a ground-out to make it a three-run lead for his team. Later in the inning, Springer drove in two more runs with a home run in his fourth consecutive game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Darvish and went to his bullpen to close out the inning.

The Dodgers were able to put two runners on base in the bottom of the inning, but were unable to bring anyone home as Taylor lined into a double play to end the threat.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw entered the game in the 3rd and settled things down by retiring three straight batters.

McCullers Jr. put his team in trouble again, hitting his third batter of the game before recording a strikeout. Astros manager A.J. Hinch brought in Brad Peacock to protect the lead and get out of the jam.

The Dodgers left men on base multiple times before finally getting on the board in the 6th. With two men on, pinch hitter Andre Either came through with a one-out single to make it 5-1. However, that was all the Dodgers could do as Morton escaped his first inning of work.

