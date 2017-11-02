Duke transfer Azura Stevens looks great in exhibition with Huskies

By Published:
Connecticut's Azura Stevens (23) during the second half an NCAA women's college exhibition basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–One of the shining stars in the UConn women’s basketball team’s first exhibition win over Fort Hays State on Wednesday was Azura Stevens, the transfer from Duke.

After sitting out last season, the 6 foot 6 forward is expected to play a big role for the Huskies. She had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks on Wednesday night.

She’s just one of the many reasons the Huskies were chosen as the preseason No. 1 team in the country yet again.

She can handle the ball like a guard and play some defense as well.

“She really stepped up and showed us today that she’s going to be there and we can have that trust back there,” said Katie Lou Samuelson, speaking of Stevens’ defense. “Kind of like my freshman year when Stewie was back there, you knew that she was going to get every box-out.”

The Huskies open the season November 12th against Stanford. They play their final exhibition of the season on Sunday in Storrs.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s