One of the biggest upsets in high school football last week was East Hartford over Southington. East Hartford has only one loss this year, and it came to a really good South Windsor team.

The Bobcats only have one loss, and they hosted Hall on Thursday night.

South Windsor got on the board early as Connor Kapisak went up top to Colin Ryan for a 30-yard touchdown strike. South Windsor led, 7-0.

The Bobcats played great defense all night, coming up whit the shutout, 21-0.

