Kia Nurse leads UConn women’s basketball in exhibition win, 82-37

Courtesy: UConn Huskies

HARTFORD, Conn. – Senior guard Kia Nurse led all scorers with 19 points on 7-10 shooting while juniors Napheesa Collier and Azurá Stevens each added 15 as the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team defeated Fort Hays State, 82-37, on Wednesday evening at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The contest was the first of two exhibition games UConn will play this year.

UConn will conclude the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday, November 5 when the team welcomes Ashland to Gampel Pavilion. Tip is set for 1 p.m. and the contest will be streamed live on UConnHuskies.com.

The Huskies committed only nine turnovers on the night and held a 26-2 advantage in points off turnovers. UConn also outscored Fort Hays 48-12 in the paint.

The Huskies seized control of this one immediately, jumping out to a 28-6 lead at the end of the first 10-minute stanza. UConn was opportunistic, forcing 12 turnovers and converting those miscues into 17 points. Samuelson led the way for the Huskies with 11 points while Collier added nine.

UConn shot 48.8 percent from the floor but were only 3-12 from long-range in the first half.

Nurse picked up 14 of her 19 points in the second half going 5-6 from the field, including 4-5 from downtown. Stevens posted nine points in the final 20 minutes of the game, as the Huskies shot at a 47.0 percent (16-34) clip from the field.

The Huskies led by as many as 47 points in the tilt, as nine different players scored in the game- including four in double figures. UConn’s bench went on to outscore the Tiger’s 21-11. Newcomers Megan Walker and Alexis Gordon added a basket apiece, while Walker dished out a pair of helpers along the way.

Sunday will feature a double header for UConn with the women tipping off against Ashland at 1 p.m. (ET) followed by the men who will host Queens (N.Y.) at 5:30 p.m. (ET) at Gampel Pavilion.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor