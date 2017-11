Jimmy Garropolo is out of New England. What does that mean for the Pats? The NFL was kind of boring this week as college and high school upsets stole the show! The guys discuss the College Football Playoff at length along with the top teams in CT fighting for playoff spots.

Check out the latest edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, with Dan Zumpano and Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

