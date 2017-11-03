Highlights: Ansonia dominates rival Derby again, 56-8

By Published:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–The cream of the Class S crop, the Ansonia Chargers, were in action again on Friday night.

Tom Brockett’s third-ranked team got a visit from their Valley enemy, Derby.

We got predictions on the sidelines from some Charger faithful. Some said 56-0, 56-6.

Ansonia got to work early. You know its coming, but what can you do? Central Connecticut State recruit Markell Dobbs. Here he comes, and there he goes. He went 77 yards to the house. Touchdown, Ansonia.

On the next possession, quarteback Justin Lopez– he’s a great defender too– he puts the ball in the hands of Luca Belenchia. Ansonia up 14.

The predictions were pretty close to right.

56-8, Ansonia stays undefeated.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s