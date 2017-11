North Haven with a big win over Foran, already up 14 zip in the first.

Zach Orth, he’s got speed and strength, a good combination and a big gain.

Noah Pastore closing it out, playing bully ball in the red zone, runs it in for the touchdown. The Indians were up big.

More from Pastore later. His last run was from 10 yards out, this gem from 41.

North Haven wins big, by the final score of 60-14.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

