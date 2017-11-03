Highlights: Shelton holds off Amity, 27-17

By Published:

In Shelton, the Gaels jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but Amity hangs tough. The Spartans scored the next 10. Got a Jordan Conn field goal, then James Laubstein throws it up for Luke Smith.

He gets himself open, touchdown Spartans. Gaels lead down to 17-10.

Shelton able to put this game away late in the 4th, as QB James Curley looking for David Yakowicz. Great grab. It sets up Shelton on the goal line…

Not there long. Jack Carr ran the ball hard all night. Bangs his way into the end zone.

Shelton’s able to hold off Amity, 27-17.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s