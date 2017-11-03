Highlights: Shelton holds off Amity, 27-17

In Shelton, the Gaels jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but Amity hangs tough. The Spartans scored the next 10. Got a Jordan Conn field goal, then James Laubstein throws it up for Luke Smith.

He gets himself open, touchdown Spartans. Gaels lead down to 17-10.

Shelton able to put this game away late in the 4th, as QB James Curley looking for David Yakowicz. Great grab. It sets up Shelton on the goal line…

Not there long. Jack Carr ran the ball hard all night. Bangs his way into the end zone.

Shelton’s able to hold off Amity, 27-17.

