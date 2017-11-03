Highlights: West Haven edges Hillhouse, 28-14

West Haven coming off their first regular season loss since November of 2015. They lost to Daniel Hand that night. On Friday night, they were playing Hillhouse on the road at Bowen Field in New Haven.

The Westies were up 22-7 at the half, but Hillhouse took advantage of a turnover on the goal line. The Academics cash in as Shameen Brown heads into the end zone.

West Haven opened up some space though, as Chris Chance scored form 11 yards out.

Blue Devils go on to win it, 28-15.

Check out the highlights.

