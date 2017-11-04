Berlin football playing in honor of fallen teammate

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s more than just wins and losses for the Berlin High School football team this year.

It’s about remembering a teammate. Every Red Coats player touches a helmet in memory of Nick Zuk, who passed away from cancer.

“He was our right tackle. Our monument right there says he will be our forever right tackle,” said assistant coach John Paul Demko. “Last season we played every game without a right tackle for the first play.

“Nick was two years older than me but he was a great player. He always pushed the upper classmen. When he was younger he would still push the upper classmen for reps,” said Alex Halkias.

“He was just a friendly kid, somebody you’d want to be around, and somebody you’d want to be friends with,” said Kevin Dunn.

“He helped me out really. I was a nervous freshman and he was a junior and he still wanted me to be out there playing with everyone,” Halkias said.

“This kind of puts the kids perspective of life, this is just a game and a brother at any given moment can not be here. It helps them realize how lucky they are to be playing and hanging out with their buddies everyda,” Demko said.

Nick’s inspiration will continue for many years to come.

More stories by Amber Kountz, Sports Team 8