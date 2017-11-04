Career dedicates gymnasium to former teacher who passed away

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Career High School has dedicated its gymnasium to a former teacher who passed away almost a year ago.

The gymnasium now bears Jonathan Heller’s name. The former business teacher and volleyball coach made a big impact in the school up until his death last year. The dedication happened thanks to the hard work of senior Azhaleia Reyes. Her senior project was to make this happen, and after a year of hard work, it all came together on Friday.

“His name now will be cherished, students will now question, ‘who is Jonathan Heller what has he done, what has he contributed to this school?'” Reyes said. “It really brings me warmth and just knowing that I’ve been able to facilitate that really just marks the beginning of something amazing for the future.”

What a tremendous honor that will live forever at Career High School.

More stories by Erik Dobratz