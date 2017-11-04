CCSU tops St Francis 28-10 for 6th straight win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Drew Jean-Guillaume scored two touchdowns and Central Connecticut forced four turnovers in a 28-10 victory over St. Francis on Saturday.

CCSU (6-3, 4-0 Northeast Conference) won its sixth straight game for the first time since the 2009 season.

Jean-Guillaume caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jake Dolegala to extend CCSU’s lead to 21-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 21-10 with 3:13 remaining, St. Francis running back Joel Denley went in motion, fumbled a pass in his own end zone and Najae Brown recovered it for an 18-point lead.

Jean-Guillaume ran it nine times for 21 yards and a score, and made seven catches for 25 yards for CCSU. Dolegala was 15 of 22 for 131 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

CCSU took a 14-0 lead after rushing touchdowns by Jean-Guillaume and Cameron Nash.

St. Francis (5-4, 3-2) was held to 123 total yards and the Red Flash fumbled it three times. Bear Fenimore completed 9 of 17 passes for 32 yards and an interception.

More stories by Associated Press