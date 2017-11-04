East Hartford’s hard-hitting linebacker Kevon Jones heading to UConn, where he learned to lead

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–One of the state’s best high school football players is staying close to home for college. In fact, he’s going to be playing his home games in the same city. East Hartford’s Kevon Jones is going to UConn.

The Huskies are getting a hard worker and a leader in Jones. Back in the day, they played a role in helping make the linebacker who he is today.

“On the field when things aren’t going well, all eyes turn to him and he looks at everyone and says we got this,” said East Hartford coach Rick Milton.

It’s hard not to believe him.

“A couple of times where if a plays is on one side, and he’s on the other side of the field, he makes that tackle all the way over there.”

Jones says he’s always been an athlete, but he credits Randy Edsall and the Goal Line project for helping him hone his leadership skills.

“It brought us like a family, we were family after. It made me think stuff over, it changed my mindset,” Jones said.

From the age of 12 to 14 Jones would be mentored by UConn football players as part of the Goal Line project.

“I met a lot of people but Darius Butler was probably my favorite.”

Now a senior and future Husky, Jones says its important for him to be a role model.

“It’s very important because they’re aren’t many people that really made it from East Hartford, or somebody that looks up to somebody from East Hartford, everything is just scattered.”

Jones says life in East Hartford can be challenging, but he wants to be someone kids can look up to, just like the Huskies were for him.

“It can be rough at times, but I’ve always tried to set an example, be a person people can look up to and just be a leader. Show them the right way to do things.”

More stories by Henry Chisholm